Matt Hancock won’t commit to pay rise for ‘incredible’ NHS staff

Matt Hancock today refused to commit to giving NHS workers a pay rise but insisted they must be ‘rewarded’ for their effort during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on the 72 year anniversary of the creation of the health service, Mr Hancock said NHS staff was ‘incredible’ throughout the outbreak and their efforts should be formally recognised.

Britain will tonight mark the NHS anniversary with a nationwide round of applause at 5pm.

It follows the success of the weekly Clap for Carers throughout the coronavirus outbreak and it is hoped the applause will become an annual tradition.

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock dismissed reports of a funding row between NHS bosses and the Treasury.

Health chiefs have reportedly told Rishi Sunak they need an additional £10 billion to prepare for a potential 2nd wave of coronavirus.

But talks with the Treasury are said to have hit an impasse, prompting accusations that the Chancellor is breaking his pledge to give the NHS ‘whatever it needs’ to tackle the illness.

Told that the very best birthday present for the NHS would be to hand its lowest paid staff a pay rise, Mr Hancock told Sky News: ‘Well, we absolutely want to reward NHS staff for what they have done.

‘On this 72nd anniversary we should remember that this has been the toughest year in the NHS’s 72 year history.

‘The lengths that NHS staff have gone to have now been incredible. But also the flexibleness that they have shown, the amazing increase for instance in the use of technology which has improved many of the services.

‘The ability of people to step up when it was really needed and take on decision making.

‘So there is several things that we want to bottle from the great things the NHS has been doing in response to this crisis.’

His comments came in front of a nationwide round of applause tonite to pay tribute to NHS workers.

People will be encouraged to clap at 5pm as a way of saying many thanks to NHS staff that have worked through the coronavirus pandemic.

Annemarie Plas, who founded the #ClapforCarers initiative which lasted for 10 weeks following lockdown, said she thinks the NHS anniversary clap on Sunday will be a ‘beautiful moment;.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: ‘We have experienced this first part of the crisis, we have no idea what lies ahead, so if we are able to have that one moment where we express gratitude to one another and recharge our batteries for what may be a weightier time that lies ahead, then I believe that is a beautiful moment.’

Ms Plas said she felt ‘very honoured’ to be joining the Prime Minister for the ‘very special moment’ outside Number 10 at 5pm.

She added: ‘I came here as a brand new mum in a new country and so they (the NHS) really went beyond to track me down, to show me around, and really helped me, and that was really touching because we don’t possess anything like this in the Netherlands.

‘So Personally i think very happy to be in touch with the NHS in this manner.’

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock dismissed a study in the Observer which claimed talks over funding between the NHS and health chiefs had reached an impasse.

He said: ‘I just don’t recognise that story. We have now been working very closely with thh Treasury on making certain we have the funding we are in need of, whether it is for PPE or for the excess support that’s needed in hospitals or for the Nightingale project or for the use of the independent sector.

‘We have an enormous level of support from the Treasury. I am incredibly grateful to Rishi Sunak.

‘We have now been working through the duration of this to put literally record sums into the NHS. The NHS have worked along with us, they’ve been brilliant through the duration of it.

‘We have at pace needed very significant extra funding that they have devote. Just the other day the Prime Minister announced another £1.5 billion for the NHS. That will be to expand our A&Es for this winter because with social distancing many A&Es across the country ‘re going to need to be bigger.

‘It is also for maintenance which is much needed and to get on with capital projects. The Treasury, we have been working hand in glove with them throughout this.’