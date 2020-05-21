Matt Hancock says Government wants grassroots football back ‘as soon as we safely can’ | Football News







Health secretary Matt Hancock has stated the Government wants grassroots football to return “as soon as we safely can”.

In the each day coronavirus briefing, Hancock stated: “I very a lot hope we will not have to attend for a vaccine earlier than grassroots football returns.

“We’re putting in place things like testing and tracing, whilst allowing more social distancing measures to be lifted. We want grassroots football back as soon as we safely can.”

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, added that the general public might should play football with rule modifications earlier than a vaccine is discovered.

“So I definitely hope that football will be available – possibly with some degree of change of how it’s played, there may have to be some ways we think it through – in advance of a vaccine,” Professor Whitty stated.

“My very strong hope, and I’m sure this is a strong hope of everybody’s, is football is well before we get right out to that right-hand end of that path.”

