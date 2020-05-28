Matt Hancock repeatedly refuses to say whether Dominic Cummings ‘did the right thing’

Matt Hancock has repeatedly refused to reply whether Dominic Cummings “did the right thing” when travelling to Durham regardless of strict coronavirus restrictions.
The well being secretary insisted Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser “was acting within the guidelines” and understood why some members of the public disagreed with him.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Hancock, nevertheless, sidestepped whether Mr Cummings did the “right thing” when requested six instances by presenter Nick Robinson.
More follows…
