Matt Hancock introduces mandatory face coverings in hospital for medics, staff add outpatients

Face coverings can be compulsory in hospitals for all staff and outpatients, Matt Hancock said today.

Medical and other staff will have to wear surgical masks at all times, the Health Secretary announced tonight.

And outpatients attending appointments won’t be allowed in without wearing the sort of face coverings that can be made at home, that he told tonight’s Downright Street press conference.

The announcement came following a similar move yesterday, when it was unmasked face coverings would be compulsory on public transport from the same day.

Mr Hancock told tonight’s press conference that the move was needed to protect all hospital workers as NHS units gradually reopen their doors for proceedures that have been delayed by the coronavirus response.

‘All hospital visitors and outpatients will have to wear face coverings,’ he said.

‘One of things that we have learned is that most hospital workers are more likely to catch coronavirus whether or not they work in a clinical setting or not.’