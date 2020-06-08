Matt Hancock insists coronavirus in care homes is ‘coming under control’ as new task force unveiled

Matt Hancock insisted that coronavirus epidemic that has cut a swathe through care homes is ‘coming under control’ today as he announced an extension of the testing regimen.

The Health Secretary revealed that working age patients in care homes would be qualified to receive testing under extension of the scheme that is in place for older people.

Speaking at tonight’s Downing Street press conference he also unveiled a new Covid-19 social care support taskforce under the leadership of David Pearson.

‘We’ve now sent over a million test kits to almost 9,000 elderly care homes and the care homes themselves asked that they have the flexibleness to do the test when it works for them,’ Mr Hancock said:

‘The good news is that the test results to date do not show a significant rise in the amount of positive cases despite going right on through and testing all of the residents and staff.

‘We will now make sure that we do this in working age care homes as well.

Speaking at tonight's Downing Street press conference he also unveiled a new Covid-19 social care support taskforce under the leadership of David Pearson

‘I can announce that from today all remaining adult care homes in England can order the entire care home testing service for residents and staff.

‘This service will benefit residents and staff in over 6,000 more care homes.’

Mr Pearson, the NHS lead on coronavirus and social care for the NHS, who also took part in the press conference, added the the taskforce will focus on stopping infection.

‘The taskforce brings together the concerted and determined actions of central and town with care providers’ that he said.

‘Our focus will be on stopping illness whilst wanting to ensure the well-being of most people who receive care and support, if they live in care homes or in the home.

‘Social care includes a crucial role to play in supporting the people who receive care and support and their carers, and our job is to harness our efforts as we feel the various phases of this pandemic and support social care in its crucial role.’

Matt Hancock said the Government was willing to take action in response to local outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Speaking at the daily No 10 briefing, he said the scientific advice remained that the R number was still below one in every section of the country.

‘If we see outbreaks in a specific area, then we will simply take local action,’ that he said.

‘This means, for instance, action in particular hospitals or particular care homes to be sure there is control of these outbreaks.

‘Where you can find individual flare-ups and outbreaks, then we shall take action.’