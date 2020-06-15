Matt Hancock has failed to respond to a parliamentary call to end the “national scandal” of a failure social care services for nearly one year, it has emerged.

Last summer, an inquiry required an immediate £8bn cash injection to rescue the system, warning that 400,000 individuals have been stripped of help.

But the health secretary broke with convention by failing to respond within two months and 11 months have finally elapsed, the House of Lords economic affairs committee has unmasked.





“I expect to receive the response to our report imminently,” says a sternly-worded letter to Mr Hancock from Lord Forsyth, the committee’s Conservative chairman.”

The criticism comes after dangerous weaknesses in care homes were exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 12,500 individuals have died for the reason that setting.

But the report also highlighted the crisis in the neighborhood, with failing to fully care for 1.4 million the elderly and public funding £700m lower than in 2010-11, once the Tories came to power.

More than 400,000 individuals have fallen out of eligibility this decade, because the means test has not been increased consistent with inflation, the peers found.

