Matt Hancock discusses the lessons learned from the pandemic

CogX is a three-day pageant that takes centre stage throughout London tech week, attracting executives and leaders from round the world to speak about the most important points dealing with society and the methods by which tech can blaze a path to the future.

Having taken a number one function in the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock is well-placed to deal with questions on the response to Covid-19, how contact tracing apps will help us out of lockdown and what the way forward for healthcare may appear to be.

Mr Hancock lately claimed that coronavirus was “in retreat across the country” however with disparities over the R quantity in numerous areas, query stay over the true transmission charge of the virus.