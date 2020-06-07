Matt Hancock clashes with leading scientist over warning that late lockdown ‘cost lives’ and lifting now risks second peak

Matt Hancock has clashed with a leading scientist who warned the late lockdown “cost lives” and that lifting restrictions now risks a second peak.

John Edmunds, a member of the advisory SAGE committee, mentioned the variety of coronavirus infections was nonetheless too excessive, saying: “If we relax, this epidemic will come back really fast.”

And he added: “I wish we had gone into lockdown earlier – I think that has cost a lot of lives unfortunately.”





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

But the well being secretary denied each costs, insisting: “We took the right decisions at the right time.”

The authorities is anticipated to press forward with a full reopening of retail in eight days’ time, pointing to each day infections falling to round 5,500, from 8,000 every week earlier.

Read extra

But Professor Edmunds, an epidemiologist on the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine mentioned the determine excluded hospitals and care houses – and was England solely.

“It’s up to them, it’s their choice,” he mentioned, on additional lockdown-easing, however added: “I would still prefer to see cases come down lower than they are at the moment.”

Asked about individuals who might consider “it’s all over”, he warned: “It’s definitely not all over, unfortunately – there is an awful long way to go.”

The vital ‘R‘ copy price – the place a determine above 1 means the epidemic has returned – was “creeping close to 1” and even “at around 1” in some areas, such because the North West.

More follows…