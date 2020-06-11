Matt Gaetz says Antifa has ‘designated Seattle their capital’ of ‘new Woketopia’

SEATTLE PROTESTERS DECLARE ‘COP FREE ZONE’ AFTER POLICE LEAVE PRECINCT

“Defund the police, abolish ICE, disarm Americans and then surrender our cities to the Antifa mob — if this is the rulebook for the new Woketopia, count me out!” he said, adding that the presence of a so-called “Cop Free Zone” is “going to be bad for the citizens there.”

Gaetz, who took part in the Judiciary Committee’s landmark hearing on police brutality and racial profiling earlier Wednesday, told host Sean Hannity that “what we need to do is give attention to supporting the great police, isolating and removing the bad police.

“And I am hopeful, Sean, that we can actually work across party lines on this,” the lawmaker added. “This shoudn’t be a partisan issue, we should work on it together.”

Gaetz also responded to a study that Los Angeles teachers are demanding the disbandment of the school district police department, saying that his home state of Florida has taken the alternative tact to positive results.

He said that following 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., state lawmakers worked to increase the amount of school resource officers and boost their positive engagement with students.