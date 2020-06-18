Matt Gaetz launches into tantrum after black Louisiana rep. calmly chastised

Republican representative Matt Gaetz launched into a tirade during a Wedgnesday House Judiciary Committee while responding to remarks from a black congressman from Louisiana.

The Florida politician had the tense exchange with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) while the Democrat offered comments about the Justice in Policing Act.

Richmond was speaking to his frustration with Republican efforts to include language in the legislation aimed at Antifa.

‘By enough time I am finished you will be clear that we aren’t good friends,’ Richmond stated before explaining he had experienced police brutality and feared for his son.

The Florida politician had the tense exchange with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) whilst the Democrat offered comments in regards to the Justice in Policing Act

‘To my colleagues, especially the people who keep introducing amendments that are a tangent and a distraction to what we have been talking about, you all are white males, you have never lived in my shoes and you have no idea what it really is like to be an African American male,’ Richmond declared.

The Democrat shared he was fine with voting on the bill in its current state but really stressed he did not have time for the partisan politics.

He said: ‘Please do not come in this committee room and produce a mockery of the pain that exists in my community.’

Richmond mentioned that during various voting rights bills of the 60s, politicians struck the bills down within their votes as a result of ‘side dilemmas.’

Richmond was speaking to his frustration with Republican efforts to include language in the legislation aimed at Antifa

‘This is just a crisis. People are losing their lives. So if we want to fix, fix it in another bill or at another time,’ that he added. ‘People are dying as we talk. I am perhaps not enthusiastic about moving at a snail’s pace. I’m not enthusiastic about a watered-down bill that mandates nothing.’

Richmond stressed that he wasn’t interested in addressing ‘Antifa, the Klan or sovereign citizens.’

‘That just isn’t the imminent threat that Black men face on a regular basis,’ Richmond said, calling ‘law enforcement’ the danger people faced locally.

Richmond said Republicans appeared to be exhibiting ‘conscious bias,’ which he stressed he failed to want to assume in their behavior, which finally prompted a reply from Gaetz.

The Florida politician – who is perhaps not married nor does that he have any young ones – asked the Richmond if he was insinuating that Republican congressmen did not have any children who were ‘non-white’

The Florida politician – who’s not married nor does he have any young ones – then asked the Richmond if he was insinuating that Republican congressmen did not have any young ones who were ‘non-white.’

Richmond quickly shot back: ‘Matt, I am perhaps not about to get sidetracked in regards to the color of our children. I reclaim my time!’

He acknowledged that people on ‘the other side had black grand children,’ but that it was not about the color of their kids’ skin.

‘Its about black males, black people getting killed in the streets of course, if one of them is actually your kid, I’m worried about him too, and plainly I’m more concerned about him than you might be,’ Richmond said.

‘You’re claiming you might be more worried about my family than I am,’ he said. ‘Who in the hell do you think you might be?’

‘If the shoe fits,’ Richmond stated. ‘A kicked dog hollers’

It was then that Gaetz began shouting at Richmond.

‘You’re claiming you might be more worried about my family than I am,’ he said. ‘Who in the hell do you think you might be?’

Richmond kept his cool as Gaetz screamed and raged about the Democrat’s comment.

He demanded that the comments be struck from the record while Richmond stayed shot back their own witty remarks.

‘If the shoe fits,’ Richmond stated. ‘A kicked dog hollers.’

As Gaetz needed to be called to collect himself, Richmond got one last comment off.

He asked: ‘Was that a nerve?’

‘You’re damn right it was a nerve,’ Gaetz mouthed off.

Folks on Twitter rallied to give Richmond their support while slamming the conservative politician for his tantrum and antics.