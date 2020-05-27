Matt Gaetz Drafting Bill To Stop Big Tech Companies From Instituting Biased ‘Fact Checking’ On Their Platforms

Representative Matt Gaetz has declared he is drafting legislation to quitting Big Tech businesses from enabling biased “fact-checking” in their own platforms.

Trump: “Twitter Is Completely Stifling Free Speech!”

On Monday, President Trump had tweeted concerning the hazards of fraud concerning voting by email.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) That Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” the president stated, asserting that “mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

that he President added that for this, the election could Wind up being severely “rigged.”

….living at the country, regardless of that they are or how they got there, can get you. That will likely be followed with professionals telling each one these folks, a lot of whom have not even thought of voting before, how, and for that, to vote. This will probably be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

However, Twitter chose to put a bit “fact-check” on the base of this President’s tweets, linking to biased liberal press outlets that tried to debunk the President’s words. ) This rightly infuriated President Trump, who stated that this was tantamount to election hindrance by Twitter.

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen,” he composed, threatening higher checks on the Big Tech companies.

…. Twitter is entirely stifling FREE SPEECH, and Ipersonally, as President, may not let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

RELATED: Twitter Fact-Checker Has Been Caught Tweeting Actual Fake News About ‘Nazis In The White House’

Gaetz: “You Are Not A Platform”

It appears that Matt Gaetz is 1 step before this President, and is currently drafting a bill to crack down on those biased “fact-checks” by Big Tech businesses such as Facebook and Twitter. These organizations could face the removal of the resistance under Section 230 of those Communications Decency Act.

“You see Twitter disadvantaging the president, they enjoy liability protections that are not enjoyed by your local newspaper or your local TV station, or Fox News, or CNN, or MSNBC. They have special benefits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as digital platforms because they’re not creating content for which they should be liable,” Gaetz explained on his podcast. “They’re not making decisions about content, they’re simply saying come one, come all with your content. And as a consequence of that, they’re getting a bunch of protections.”

The Florida congressman went on to state He is “currently working with my Republican colleagues on the Judiciary Committee to craft legislation to say that if you’re going to opine as to the truth or falsity of that which is put on your platform, for the sake of its viewers, you don’t get the protection of Section 230.”

“You are not a platform. You are doing something else, you are editorializing,” Gaetz added.

This is precisely perfect. This episode together with all the President may hopefully galvanise the authorized activity that’s been required against Big Tech for a little while now — they are platforms, or publishers, plus they will need to make up their thoughts.