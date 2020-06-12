Matt Gaetz calls out US Soccer for reversal on anthem kneeling

“You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team in the event that you won’t stand when it is raised,” Gaetz tweeted.

U.S. Soccer’s ban on anthem kneeling took effect in 2017, after women’s team player Megan Rapinoe kneeled throughout the national anthem in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started going for a knee before games in 2016 to protest police brutality.

US WOMEN’S SOCCER REQUIRES IMMEDIATE REPEAL OF FEDERATION’S ‘ANTHEM POLICY’ REQUIRING PLAYERS TO ‘STAND RESPECTFULLY’

Kaepernick has been a free agent since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired in 2017. No teams have signed him since, raising allegations that the league was deliberately blackballing him.

Following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis — and the protests and riots that erupted across the U.S. in response — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a week ago that the league was “wrong” for how it handled national anthem protests.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in a Instagram video.

The NFL overturned its own policy last week that called for punishing players who kneeled during the anthem.

Meanwhile, Gaetz also tweeted that U.S. Soccer should “just go full woke and remove the ‘U.S.’ altogether.”

He also added, “Defund US Soccer!” — his apparent response to the “Defund the Police” movement.