Matt Fitzpatrick feels ‘not far off’ from PGA Tour breakthrough win | Golf News

Matt Fitzpatrick believes he’s transferring nearer in direction of a breakthrough PGA Tour victory forward of teeing it up on the Workdays Charity Open.

The Englishman is a five-time winner on the European Tour however has but to register a PGA Tour title, with a runner-up end on the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational his finest efficiency within the USA.

Fitzpatrick missed the lower in his final begin on the Travelers Championship, following on from tied-32nd and tied-14th finishes in his first two appearances again following the PGA Tour’s resumption, with the 25-year-old not overly involved about ready for a maiden win.

Fitzpatrick is showing in each occasions at Muirfield Village over the subsequent two weeks

“Obviously I’m disappointed not to have won, but the way I look at it is I’m not playing full-time over here,” Fitzpatrick stated. “I’ve given myself just a few possibilities now, and I do not assume I’m far off. It’s simply form of all the pieces coming collectively.

“Back at Harbour Town, drove it well and then putted well and just didn’t quite hit my irons close enough over the weekend. Then the following week at Hartford, did everything great and just played the par-five 13th in three over par. That’s a hole that you should be playing two under for the first two days and five shots better.

“I feel like it [a win] is close, but my level of frustration, I’m not frustrated. It’s the way the game is. I’ve just got to keep working hard and improving and trying to do the things that me and my team have looked at. Just take it from there really and hopefully it will come.”

Fitzpatrick used veteran Cayce Kerr as his stand-in caddie for the earlier three occasions, with common bagman Billy Foster nonetheless within the UK and never returning till the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Fitzpatrick is 26th within the newest world rankings

Legendary caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, who beforehand labored with Phil Mickelson earlier than retiring to work as an on-course analyst, will likely be on the bag for the subsequent two weeks after sending Fitzpatrick a textual content to supply his companies.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Fitzpatrick stated. “Everyone knows what he’s achieved. Everyone knows sort of his place in the game and how well he’s done.

Jim Mackay beforehand stepped in to assist Justin Thomas on the 2018 Sony Open

“Just having someone who’s achieved so much, has so much experience, it kind of makes you feel better about your own game that someone of that stature has belief in your game. It absolutely gives me confidence going into the week.

“Having Billy, having Bones, I had Cayce Kerr the final three weeks, who’s labored for some nice gamers as properly, it actually form of makes me look ahead to the week much more. I really feel like I’ve a bit of bit of additional confidence. It is perhaps false confidence, however both method it is definitely a giant assist in my view.”

