Matt Dumba is first NHL player to kneel during US National Anthem

“For those unaffected by systemic racism, or unaware, I’m sure that some of you believe this topic has garnered too much attention during the last couple of months. But let me assure you, it has not,” Dumba stated prior to kneeling. “Racism is everywhere — and we need to fight against it.”

While Dumba is not on either of the groups that played Saturday, he is part of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, a company that formed in June including 7 previous and present NHL gamers. The company’s objective is to “eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey,” according to theNHL

.

“I know first-hand, as a minority playing of the great game of hockey, the unexplainable and difficult challenges that come with it,” Dumba statedSaturday

.