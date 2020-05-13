Matt Damon discusses life in lockdown in ‘fairytale’ Irish town

The “Good Will Hunting” celebrity showed up in Ireland in very early March to service Ridley Scott’s brand-new film, “The Last Duel.” But he has actually given that been stranded there with his better half Luciana Barroso and also their 3 more youthful kids.

In an unique video clip phone call with radio program “Fully Charged,” Damon informed speakers Graham O’Toole and also Nathan O’Reilly that the location is “incredible” and also like a “fairytale.”

“This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been,” he claimed.

The family members has actually been gone along with by instructors for the kids as they had actually anyhow intended to be away for 8 weeks prior to the pandemic struck.

“We have got what nobody else has which is actual live human beings teaching our kids,” he claimed.

The pair strategy to rejoin with their child “at the end of this month,” though Damon did not increase on where that would certainly be.

Lockdown constraints in Ireland have actually called for individuals to remain within 2 kilometers of their residences, however this has actually not been a trouble for Damon and also his family members as timbers, woodland and also the sea all exist within array, he claimed.

“I can’t think of any place I’d rather want to be in a 2km radius of,” he claimed. “It feels a little like a fairy tale here.”

Damon informed the program’s hosts that he had actually heard they had actually been looking for to interview him, however it was just after talking on FaceTime to U2 frontman Bono, that lives close by, that he made get in touch with.

“He said ‘you know there’s a radio station that’s looking for you.’ So that was like the final impetus for me.”

When asked if he would certainly take into consideration getting a home in the location, which is house to various Irish stars, he claimed: “I’m coming back anyway. Whenever the world kind of rights itself and we are allowed to go back to work we still have a movie to make. We have got eight weeks of shooting to look forward to, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

He included: “Who knows what the world is going to look like. This wouldn’t be a bad place to wind up though.”

Damon exposed that he has actually lately talked with Scott Burns, the film writer of Contagion– the 2011 film he starred in concerning a fatal infection.

“Anybody who says you couldn’t predict this, look at Contagion. Ten years ago we made a movie just by talking to experts and asking how would this look… The whole thing is tragic and sad.”

Towards completion of the meeting, the hosts welcomed French registered nurse Anaise– among Damon’s incredibly followers– on the phone call.

Taking her by shock, Damon claimed: “Thank you so much for what you are doing. This has been so hard for everybody but if there’s any silver lining it’s that hopefully people are finally understanding how awesome you frontline workers are, what you guys do and the debt we owe you guys.”