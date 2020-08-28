Matsuyama grabs first-round lead on tough day at Olympia Fields By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: BMW Championship – First Round



(Reuters) – Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama drilled a 67-foot birdie putt on his last hole to get a one stroke lead at the BMW Championship on Thursday, a day when just 3 gamers handled to break par.

Matsuyama’s three-under 67 put him one clear of American Tyler Duncan and 2 ahead of Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes as gamers had problem with quick and firm conditions at Olympia Fields Country Club outdoors Chicago.

“Greens were firm and playing really tough,” Matsuyama stated.

“There’s some water holes that you’ve got to avoid, but all in all, I played good and was able to stay out of trouble.”

Trouble is precisely where numerous gamers discovered themselves in the second of 3 FedExCup Playoffs occasions, where they are fighting it out for a location in next week’sTour Championship

Dustin Johnson, fresh off an 11-shot win in the Playoffs opener and leading the season-long standings, struck simply 6 fairways however still handled a one-over 71.

“I’m happy with the score. I’m right there,” stated the two-time BMW champ.

“If I can get my bad round out of the way today and play three solid ones the next couple days, I’ll be all right.”

Justin Thomas, 2nd in the FedExCup standings, and 15-time significant champ Tiger Woods, …