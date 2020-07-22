Matiullah Jan: Pakistan anger as video shows reporter’s abduction

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Matiullah Jan, a journalist and columnist, hasn’t shied from controversial subjects





A prominent Pakistani journalist has been released hours after that he was found by unidentified armed men from a busy street in Islamabad.

Matiullah Jan can be an outspoken critic of the military establishment.

A video purported to be of the kidnapping sparked an outcry on social media, with many pointing fingers at the Pakistani secret services.

It is widely seen as being behind the country’s mounting “enforced disappearances”.

Mr Jan was taken each day before that he was to surface in the country’s top court in a contempt case brought against him after he criticised the court’s verdict in a case involving a top judge.

His family confirmed Mr Jan’s go back to BBC Urdu’s Azam Khan, saying that he was in high spirits.

Swedish police find body of Pakistani journalist

The medical practioners saving lives in two countries

“A caller from an not known number rang me as much as tell me come to Fatehjang [on the western outskirts of Islamabad] and take Matiullah home,” his brother Shahid Abbasi, a lawyer, said.

Image copyright

Azaz Syed Image caption



Mr Jan with fellow journalists





Mr Abbasi said he previously to walk some distance off the key road in Fatehjang area to meet his brother.

According to Mr Abbasi, Mr Jan told the family that during his captivity that he was blindfolded and over and over driven from place to still another.

How was he kidnapped?

Mr Jan was found by around a dozen men outside a women’s college on Tuesday.

He had just dropped off his wife, who works there, when that he was surrounded by an amount of vehicles, including some with police markings and one ambulance.

The event was recorded by the CCTV cameras installed in the college building, and the footage widely shared on social media, sparking anger.

Soon a short while later, Islamabad’s High Court issued notices to top police and administration officials to surface in court on Wednesday, with or without Matiullah Jan, to explain his whereabouts.

Pressure was visible on the us government when Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz admitted at a presser that in accordance with information offered at that time, Matiullah Jan have been “abducted” plus it was the job of the us government to recover him.

Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, also termed the event “very disturbing” in a tweet, saying she had spoken to Islamabad’s police chief.

The Pakistani media, which usually shies away from reporting such events, broke with tradition, although there were some initial attempts to censure the story, most frontline TELEVISION channels ended up running it and discussing it in talk shows.

Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja told Dawn News TV that “the era of the supremacy of anti-democratic forces may be headed towards an end because it has caused the country numerous reverses in spheres of politics and economy”.

What could be the court case about?

Mr Jan would be to appear at the Supreme Court on Wednesday regarding the a contempt case.

An outspoken journalist, he has never shied from courting controversies, often losing his jobs as an effect.

He did for nearly most of the major media houses of the country, but presently that he runs his or her own channel on YouTube, called MJtv.

Covering legal affairs has long been his speciality, and he was one of the prominent voices that found gaps in a current Supreme Court verdict against a supreme court judge, Justice Faiz Isa.

Justice Isa is famous for some strong judgements indicting the military establishment for causing, or failing to prevent, some major incidents such as the 2016 Quetta hospital massacre or the 2017 Faizabad sit-in with a cleric that brought life in the federal capital to a standstill for a number of weeks.

Justice Isa, who’s tipped to become the chief justice of the country in 2023, faces charges of failing to declare his family’s assets in britain and elsewhere.

The charges are seen by many as an attempt by the military to prevent him from achieving the top judicial office.

Matiullah Jan covered the issue on his YouTube channel, as well as tweeted about this.