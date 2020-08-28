Matic free to focus on Man Utd after retiring from international duty with Serbia

The combative midfielder has actually chosen that he no longer wants to be thought about for choice by his nation after gathering 48 caps to date

Nemanja Matic has actually chosen to call time on his international profession with Serbia, permitting the skilled midfielder to focus his complete attention on occasions at Manchester United.

At 32 years of age, and with 48 caps to his name, the previous Chelsea star thinks the time has actually come for him to action aside.

He no longer wants to be thought about for choice by his nation, with the course being cleared for a brand-new generation to action up in his lack.

Serbia had actually been hoping that Matic would remain on for the foreseeable future, as they can still get approved for next summertime’s European Championship.

That occasion is amongst those to have actually been pressed back by 12 months in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matic might have lined up in a play-off semi-final conference with Norway had he kept himself in contention.

The winners of that contest will then deal with either Scotland or Israel in November for the right to complete in the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Serbia, however, will have to make do without Matic and discover an alternative choice to fill an essential function in the middle of the park.

Vladimir Matijasevic, sporting director of the country’s football federation (FSS), informed press reporters of a huge call …