



Mathieu Bastareaud is returning to France to play for Lyon

Mathieu Bastareaud is returning to Lyon on a two-season deal after his spell at RU New York was minimize quick.

Top 14 side Lyon confirmed a contract has been agreed with the previous France centre, who received 54 worldwide caps between 2009-2019,

“LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract starting next season,” Lyon stated in a press release.

The membership added Bastareaud will probably be again in France within the coming days after Major League Rugby was cancelled amid the coronavirus disaster.

Bastareaud, 31, performed most of his skilled profession at Stade Francais (2007-2011) and Toulon (2011-2019) earlier than becoming a member of Lyon final 12 months.