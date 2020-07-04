Mathias Cormann to quit politics as finance minister chooses not to recontest next election

One of Scott Morrison’s most senior ministers, Mathias Cormann, wont recontest the next election and will step down from cabinet at the conclusion of the season.

‘Having decided not to recontest the next election, I could confirm that I’ve advised the prime minister that the conclusion of this year would be a suitable time for an orderly transition within my portfolio,’ he said in a statement.

‘Before handing over the baton, there is yet another six months roughly of effort to be performed in this job, to help manage a responsible transition using this coronavirus induced crisis and to help finalise and set in train our five-year plan to maximise the effectiveness of our economic and jobs recovery.’

