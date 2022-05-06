6: May 2022: թ:․, Yes! Matena International School is establishing a new professional center, which aims to spread the world’s best experience of digital transformation in Armenia.

The programs that the center will start implementing in mid-May 2022 will be developed and delivered based on the rich experience of Matena ICDT Center specialists, who have transformed the activities of a number of companies, including large commercial banks, through effective programs. The newly established center’s experts have trained digital conversion specialists from companies such as Pepsico, IKEA, Deutsche Bank, Caspian Beverage Holding, and Volvo. n.

“Through the special educational programs provided by the Center, the management systems of the organizations will be adapted to the latest requirements of the digital age, transforming and increasing their efficiency. “We have an ambitious goal to increase Armenia’s attractiveness in the field of education. The establishment of this center will undoubtedly play a key role in achieving this goal, as digital transformation is one of the most current trends in corporate governance in the world,” said Ruben Hayrapetyan, Matena co-founder and director.



“We live in a reality where digital technologies have become an integral part of our daily lives. Companies that do not meet their strategy to meet today’s requirements, in the long run lose their competitive advantage և give way to more agile, flexible և bold “players”. “In this regard, it is very possible that we in Armenia saw the need to make digital transformation of any scale an obligatory item on the company’s agenda,” said Nikolai Verkhovsky, director of the Matena ICDT Center.

Among the experts of the Matena ICDT Center are Ara Abrahamyan, former head of digital transformation of the largest Austrian Erste Group Bank, with a long experience in management of the German Deutsche Bank, Armen Baghdasaryan, head of information security of Picsart, and digital companies of large international companies. Nikolai Verkhovsky, director of the Matena ICDT Center with extensive experience in the field of transformation, and other leading specialists.

The interest in the center is already great. Specialists from Armenia, UAE, Estonia and Kazakhstan express a desire to study here. The Center is also staffed by leading professionals from Singapore, who have expressed their willingness to participate in the Matena ICDT Center, making it the best digital transformation center in the region.

Public Relations Department of Matena International School