Match says DOJ closes probe into FTC complaint By Reuters

(Reuters) – Match Group Inc (O:-RRB- stated on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice has actually closed its examination associating with a claim submitted by the Federal Trade Commission on the dating apps owner’s service practices.

The DOJ has actually likewise launched the owner of Tinder and OkCupid dating apps from a grand jury subpoena provided in 2015, the business stated.

The FTC last September taken legal action against Match, declaring that it purposefully sent out automated ads by means ofMatch com with expressions of interest from accounts which it understood were most likely phony to attract possible customers.

“Match Group believes that the FTC’s lawsuit regarding Match.com’s practices, policies, and procedures is without merit and will defend vigorously against it,” the business stated in a regulative filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/891103/000089110320000027/mtch-20200903.htm on Thursday.