Match Report – Wasps 32 – 17 Worcester





(*32 *). Wasps originated from 11 points behind to cause Worcester’s 8th defeat on the bounce

Worcester fell apart to a 8th successive defeat as Wasps conquered an 11- point deficit to win the Gallagher Premiership contest 32-17.

After last weekend’s resumption, both sides made wholesale modifications. with Wasps’ reserves showing simply too strong at the Ricoh Arena thanks to a 2nd- half rally.

Their attempts originated from Tom Willis, Gabriel Oghre, Tom Cruse and Alfie Barbeary, with Rob Miller kicking 2 charges and 3 conversions.

Worcester reacted with shots from Nick David andBeck Cutting Duncan Weir transformed both and included a charge.

Wasps started highly with No 8 Willis taking belongings to break away and get a platform in the visitors 22. From there Worcester yielded 3 charges in fast succession prior to Ben Vellacott dummied his method over – however the shot was prohibited by the TMO for a Wasps’ violation.

Worcester took …