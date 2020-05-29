Match Report – Sydney 28 – 12 South Sydney







Boyd Cordner of the Roosters

The newest instalment of the oldest and fiercest rivalry in Australian rugby league resulted in a 28-12 victory for the Sydney Roosters over the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday nevertheless it was fairly in contrast to any of the 246 derbies that preceded it.

The third match after the resumption of the NRL noticed motion return to Sydney with the Roosters, champions for the final two seasons, taking up the Rabbitohs on impartial floor in Parramatta.

Australia might need made nice strides in containing the unfold of COVID-19 within the 9 weeks for the reason that league was suspended however social distancing restrictions stay and the Western Sydney Stadium was empty.

Luke Keary makes a break for the Roosters

The few media allowed in together with the groups and officers had their temperatures checked and had been required to reply a questionnaire about their current actions earlier than they entered the 30,000-seat enviornment.

The Rabbitohs, half-owned by Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, are among the many hottest groups within the nation however the one help seen on Friday had been a couple of dozen cardboard cutouts that followers had paid to have propped up on empty seats – together with a cutout of Dominic Cummings.

0:23 Dominic Cummings noticed at Bankwest Stadium having fun with Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs… Dominic Cummings noticed at Bankwest Stadium having fun with Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs…

All eyes had been on Latrell Mitchell, the vastly gifted indigenous again who switched between the golf equipment on the finish of final yr and was dealing with his former Roosters teammates for the primary time.

Mitchell, nice nephew of Australian tennis nice Evonne Goolagong, additionally made a positional change after transferring to Redfern and once more struggled along with his positioning at fullback.

Tedesco was in chic for for the Roosters

The Roosters led 12-6 at half-time on the again of two tries, the second an excellent sweeping motion completed off by younger 5 eighth Kyle Flanagan, and ran in three extra by means of James Tedesco, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend after the break.

Tries from native product Cameron Murray and English prop Tom Burgess stored the Rabbitohs within the hunt however the Roosters’ defence held agency by means of some livid exchanges to document their first win from three matches this season.