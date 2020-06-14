Match Report – St George 30 – 16 Cronulla





Mikaele Ravalawa celebrates with Zac Lomax after scoring a try

The Dragons got their first victory of the summer season with a 30-16 make an impression on Cronulla on Sunday.

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor was under some pressure as the Dragons had lost all four of these games with England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones being linked to replace him this week.

However, McGregor tinkered along with his team which paid dividends with their first win of the season. After being dropped last week, Matt Dufty was a late inclusion at full-back with Corey Norman partnering Adam Clune in the halves, while Ben Hunt was used at dummy-half.

Hunt made an impact when he came on after 20 minutes scoring an attempt and assisting two more.

Tyson Frizell is wrapped up by the Sharks defence

However, it absolutely was the Dragons who scored first after having a wonderful off-load from Josh Dugan saw debutant Mawene Hiroti look at in the fourth minute.

St George Illawarra finally scored their first try in certain time when Dufty threw a long pass to winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

Zac Lomax’s transformed into give them the lead however the Sharks hit back nearly immediately when Sione Katoa went over in the corner.

Will Kennedy, handed a reprieve at fullback after Matt Moylan was eliminated with hamstring tightness, held the defence up perfectly as that he delivered the ultimate pass.

Matt Dufty runs the ball for the Dragons

Dufty then went over himself off the back of a six-again decision after good work from Hunt and Norman. Just before half-time, The Dragons scored their third, this time Hunt going over to score.

The Sharks had an attempt disallowed before Hunt sent McInnes up to give the Dragons a 14-point lead.

Cronulla hit back in the 70th minute when James Graham went over but another classy pass from Dufty sent Ravalawa over for his second to seal the win.