Match Report – Penrith 20 – 12 South Sydney





Nathan Cleary’s affect helped Penrith safe victory over South Sydney

Nathan Cleary performed a starring position as Penrith Panthers went high of the NRL with a 20-12 victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs in Thursday’s match at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium.

Half-back Cleary’s route and in-play kicking proved essential in each placing Souths below strain and carving out alternatives for the Panthers, whereas he capped the show with a deserved attempt.

The solely blot on his copybook was lacking conversion makes an attempt for Penrith’s first three tries, though the 22-year-outdated did slot over a vital penalty and convert his personal rating late on as effectively.

0:25 Brent Naden completed because the Panthers opened the scoring towards the South Sydney Brent Naden completed because the Panthers opened the scoring towards the South Sydney

It was an attacking kick from Cleary to common goal Viliame Kikau which yielded the primary attempt for the Panthers within the sixth minute after a detailed-fought begin to the match.

Second row Kikau bought as much as knock the ball again for stand-off Jarome Luai, who in flip moved it extensive to the left to ship Brent Naden – again within the aspect for late withdrawal Josh Mansour – racing over out extensive to cap his return to the aspect with a attempt.

Naden was denied a second due to an acrobatic attempt-saving sort out from Jaydn Su’a afterward within the half, however Souths’ defensive resolve was finally damaged once more within the 27th minute as Crichton gained the footrace to dive on a intelligent grubber into the in-aim space from Luai.

0:28 Stephen Crichton dived over for Penrith’s second attempt towards South Sydney Stephen Crichton dived over for Penrith’s second attempt towards South Sydney

That was sufficient to offer the Panthers an 8-Zero lead at half time, however the Rabbitohs rallied after the break and deservedly hit again within the 49th minute as Adam Reynolds despatched Bayley Sironen – son of Australian nice Paul Sironen – over for the primary rating of his NRL profession.

Reynolds transformed as effectively to slim the hole to 2 factors. However, Souths had been unable to claw their manner in entrance as errors began to show expensive for them.

Then on the hour, Panthers full-again Dylan Edwards made them pay as he labored himself some area and fended off the eye of Braidon Burns to attain.

0:29 Nathan Cleary’s excellent solo attempt helped Penrith full a 20-12 win over South Sydney Nathan Cleary’s excellent solo attempt helped Penrith full a 20-12 win over South Sydney

Cleary made it an eight-level lead with a profitable penalty try 9 minutes later after Souths had James Roberts sin-binned for an expert foul on Crichton and he wrapped up the win with a attempt three minutes from time after Latrell Mitchell was despatched to the bin for a similar offence.

There was nonetheless time for Alex Johnston to seize a transformed comfort attempt for the Rabbitohs, but it mattered little as Penrith went high of the desk – at the very least till Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights have performed their Round 7 matches on Saturday.