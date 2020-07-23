Match Report – Parramatta 26 – 16 Wests





Mitchell Moses celebrates scoring for the Eels

The Eels recovered from a rare loss last time out to get back to winning ways with a 26-16 win over the Wests Tigers.

In a fiery encounter, The Eels were boosted with the return of playmaker Mitch Moses back from injury who he had a major impact on the game.

There had been plenty of spite in the build-up to the game with details of Ryan Matterson’s ugly split with the Tigers being well documented during the week.

However Matterson only lasted 15 minutes after he was led from the field with concussion after a collision with Russell Packer and took no further part in the game.

Michael Chee-Kam of the Tigers is stretchered off

There was also an injury scare for Wests after Michael Chee Kam was left convulsing on the field after taking an accidental hip to the head in a tackle on Shaun Lane.

Luciano Leilua scores for the Tigers

Play was stopped for several minutes and eventually he was stretchered off and taken to hospital as a precaution. The club have said his condition was much improved.

The Tigers got off to a strong start as Luciano Leilua powered over in the third minute but the Eels hit back when Maiko Sivo barrelled over Adam Doueihi six minutes later.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard makes a break to score for the Eels

A David Nofoaluma try plus a penalty goal gave the Tigers a 12-4 lead however the Eels got into their stride and scored two tries through the impressive Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Moses for a 18-12 lead at the break.

The Eels stretched their lead to 10 points when Shaun Lane dived onto a kick from Clint Gutherson and then Sivo scored his second after running in unmarked in the 63rd minute.

Shaun Lane dives to score for the Eels

The Tigers threw everything at the Eels but could not get back into contention save for a consolation try for Tommy Talau late in the game.