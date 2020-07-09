Match Report – N Queens 16 – 42 Sydney





Matt Ikuvalu ran in five tries for the Roosters contrary to the Cowboys

Matt Ikuvalu made the absolute most of surprise opportunity by running in five tries as Sydney Roosters inundated North Queensland Cowboys 42-16 in Thursday’s NRL clash.

The winger was originally named as 18th man in the Roosters squad but was thrust into the starting line-up when Brett Morris pulled up injury in the pre-match warm-up.

It turned out to be a fairy-tale for the 26-year-old as he light emitting diode the way for the Roosters, helping them fight back from six points down to record a thumping win at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Prior to the match, Ikuvalu had only scored four tries in his previous 15 first-grade appearances and became the first Roosters player since 1955 to score five in a match.

It was the hosts who were in the ascendancy early on though, capitalising on a disjointed start from the reigning champions when Reece Robson darted from dummy-half following a strong run from skipper Jason Taumalolo to open the scoring on 24 minutes.

Kyle Feldt kicked the conversion from very nearly in front of the posts, but then saw a penalty effort from close range come back off the posts five minutes later which would have given his side an 8-0 lead.

The Roosters responded swiftly to that let-off and were back on level terms when James Tedesco set Ikuvalu up for his first decide to try of the match out wide on the right, that was converted by Kyle Flanagan.

The visitors took the lead in the 36th minute when Siosiua Taukeiaho burst through and sent Sitili Tupouniua racing away for a second converted score which made it 12-6 at half-time.

It was virtually one-way traffic when play resumed though and Ikuvalu showed superb athleticism to dive over and plant the ball down in the corner for an unconverted score two minutes after the restart.

He completed his hat-trick by managing to avoid having into touch and end another flowing attack from Trent Robinson’s team 3 minutes later, accompanied by stand-off Luke Keary grabbing two converted tries in quick succession.

Ikuvalu then equalled his career tally ahead of the match on the hour mark, going for a pass from Flanagan to complete, and managed to get five for the night four minutes later when that he leapt to score from the cross-field kick by Keary.

Coen Hess and Robson managed late consolation tries for the Cowboys as the hosts finished with a flourish, but this game was all about the Roosters and Ikuvalu specifically.