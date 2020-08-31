Match Report – London Irish 12 – 40 Saracens





Brad Barritt is taken on by London Irish’s Matt Rogerson (R) and Jacob Atkins

Saracens stepped up preparations for their European quarter- last versus Leinster by squashing London Irish 40-12 at Twickenham Stoop in the most recent Gallagher Premiership inequality.

Already relegated from the leading flight for duplicated wage cap breaches, the double winners were close to complete strength versus challengers including 9 academy agents and subsequently won regardless of never ever discovering leading equipment.

The line- out drive became their most powerful weapon with 4 attempts ransacked from the set- piece and, having actually exposed the Exiles’ Achilles recover, they exploited it ruthlessly with 2- attempt hooker Jamie George and England group- mate Maro Itoje at the heart of their supremacy.

Prop Richard Barrington likewise crossed two times, while there were extra goals for Brad Barritt and Billy (*40 *) with the bonus offer point protected in the 35th minute of another lop- sided …