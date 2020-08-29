Match Report – Edinburgh 3 – 15 Glasgow



(*3 *). Glasgow Warriors’ Fraser Brown ratings

Glasgow co- captain Fraser Brown scored a try out his 100th look as Warriors messed up the Edinburgh fans’ long- waited for go back to Murrayfield.

About 700 house advocates formed the very first crowd inside a Scottish sports ground because the lockdown in a test occasion authorised by federal government, however they saw their side decrease to a 15-3 defeat.

Edinburgh had actually currently sealed leading area in Guinness PRO14 Conference B however their much- altered side stopped working to thrill their advocates or develop any momentum ahead of the semi- finals.

Fans search throughout the Guinness Pro14 match in between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield

The groups yielded 23 charges in between them in a really scrappy encounter however …