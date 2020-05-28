Match Report – Brisbane 6 – 34 Parramatta





Marata Niukore of the Eels is tackled

Parramatta Eels ran in six tries to beat the Brisbane Broncos 34-6 because the NRL restarted after the lockdown at a crowd-free Suncorp Stadium.

It’s been nearly 10 weeks since spherical two of the NRL, with the coronavirus pandemic placing all skilled sport on maintain worldwide.

Brisbane Broncos and the Parramatta Eels conflict at an empty Suncorp Stadium

However, the NRL has been one of many first sports activities to renew with the Eels making in three wins out of three.

It was a nasty night time for the Broncos who additionally misplaced skipper Alex Glenn who was rushed to hospital with a nasty trying minimize on his leg.

The new “six again” rule for gamers holding down within the deal with had a direct affect, with the Eels awarded repeat units within the opening minutes – with Marata Niukore opening up the scoring.

The rule was launched to discourage wrestling within the deal with space, with the one referee who stays on the pitch after the second was minimize in a price-saving measure can point out “six more tackles” if he spots an infringement within the ruck.

The Broncos levelled the scores by a Brodie Croft solo effort earlier than Maika Sivo confirmed off his gymnast abilities with a diving effort into the nook to present Parramatta a 12-6 lead on the break.

Maika Sivo reveals large athleticism to attain for Parramatta

Croft was fortunate to be taking part in in any respect having twice registered a temperature in extra of 37.2 levels celsius earlier than the sport.

Croft, who blamed a cup of espresso, a sweater worn on a heat Queensland night and pleasure for his excessive temperature, handed the obligatory check on the third try.

The Eels proved too highly effective for the younger dwelling facet within the second half with skipper Clint Gutherson, centres Michael Jennings and Waqa Blake in addition to ahead Shaun Lane scoring tries to present them three wins out of three for the season.