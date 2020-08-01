Match Preview – St Helens vs Catalans





St Helens and Catalans Dragons begin Super League’s return on Sunday

Super League go back to our screens on Sunday after being suspended for 20 weeks and all of it begins with champs St Helens handling Catalans Dragons.

Last year’s Grand Final winners have actually had something of a blended start to their title defence, however head coach Kristian Woolf is positive those concerns are now behind them.

Super League’s French side, on the other hand, have actually won lots of kudos throughout the 4 matches they have actually played up until now, and here we have a look at the statistics and talking points ahead of the video game …

State of play

St Helens

Super League position: 8th.

Season up until now: P5 W2 D0 L3.

Key statistics: Toronto Wolfpack’s withdrawal implies Saints’ 32 -0 win over the Canadian side has actually been expunged from the records and the subsequent loss of 2 points has actually dropped them down the table ahead of the reboot.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is approaching a look turning point

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook remains in line to make his 350 th Super League look, while James Roby requires 2 attempts to reach 100 in the competitors.

Catalans Dragons

Super League position: 5th.

Season up until now: P4 W3 D0 L1.

Key statistics: With this match being played behind closed doors at Headingley, it deserves mentioning Catalans’ last conference with St Helens at a neutral place saw them accomplishment 35-16 in the 2018 Challenge Cup semi- finals at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Fouad Yaha was respected in the very first 4 matches of the season

Winger Fouad Yaha had actually remained in especially great type for the Dragons prior to the season being suspended, scoring attempts in all 4 of their matches up until now.

Head- to- head Super League record: St Helens W20, Catalans Dragons W13

Graham gets ready for return

Lachlan Coote, Morgan Knowles and James Roby are simply a few of the essential gamers St Helens were missing out on at different points pre- lockdown who have actually been called in the 21- guy team for Sunday’s clash with Catalans.

But possibly the gamer Saints fans will be most delighted to see is the returning James Graham, who remains in line to function after rejoining the club from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

0: 29 St Helens’ Jonny Lomax states lockdown offered him an opportunity to hang around with his young household however that he has actually likewise been training difficult ahead of the sport’s return this weekend St Helens’ Jonny Lomax states lockdown offered him an opportunity to hang around with his young household however that he has actually likewise been training difficult ahead of the sport’s return this weekend

The 34- year- old will be pulling on the Red Vee for the very first time considering that the 2011 Grand Final defeat, having re- signed following Luke Thompson’s earlier- than- anticipated transfer to Canterbury Bulldogs, and Woolf is impressed with the effect Graham has actually currently made.

“When it first came up, I had a number of discussions with him over the phone and the thing which shone through on every conversation I had with him was how excited he was to come in and his reasoning for wanting to come in,” Woolf stated.

“They were all the ideal factors and it made it difficult for us not to wish to make that occur. He’s been available in with that very same interest and he’s an excellent existence in the group, as we understood he would be.

“He’s fantastic character, he’s got that driven frame of mind in regards to what he wishes to attain and what he gives a group.

“What I understand we’ll leave James is whatever he’s got and since of that he’s going to discover a bit more out of the gamers around him too. That’s the most significant tourist attraction for me in regards to bringing him here.”

Aussie duo stand out

Two brand-new employees have actually currently shone for the Dragons in their opening matches, specifically the Australian set of James Maloney and Israel Folau.

Former worldwide stand- off Maloney did not take long to begin applying his impact in the halves together with his compatriot Josh Drinkwater and while Folau’s finalizing brought in a substantial quantity of debate, the 3- quarter has actually currently shown his worth on the rugby side of things.

Joel Tomkins, who likewise signed up with the French club over the winter season, described what they have actually given the club.

0: 47 Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara states he is delighting in the difficulty positioned by the resumption of Super League and has actually contacted his side to ‘assault’ the remainder of the project Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara states he is delighting in the difficulty positioned by the resumption of Super League and has actually contacted his side to ‘assault’ the remainder of the project

“I’ve been really, really impressed with James Maloney,” Tomkins informed Sky Sports “You can see why he’s done what he has actually carried out in the video game, he’s got a truly great rugby brain.

“There was some debate around Israel Folau, however the lads are simply enjoying him open- mouthed in training often at the important things he can do and it boggles the mind.

“His athletic ability is unbelievable; nobody can touch him and with those two playing on the same edge it’s a great combination – and hopefully that will be a successful combination for us.”

Head coach Steve McNamara has actually selected one to look for the future in his 21- guy team for Sunday’s face-off too.

“We’ve got some great young players here and there’s a guy called Arthur Mourgue – maybe he’ll get a shot this week – who is in around the team this week and I think he’s got a bright future,” Tomkins stated.

“He’s looked really sharp around training and hopefully he can transfer that onto the pitch.”

What they state about each other

“Catalans are a class side with some truly class gamers and while I do not wish to seem like I’m opposing myself, since you can’t take excessive from the start of the year, they were on great type on the back of some truly class gamers.

“I expect they’re going to be a really dangerous side which is going to feature at the end of the year. That’s what we’re expecting and we’re going to have to start really well.”

– St Helens head coach Kristan Woolf on Catalans Dragons

“They’ve been the criteria for the last number of years, they were exceptional under [former head coach Justin] Holbrook and untouchable in some video games.

“They’ve still got that in them, I understand the coach is a top- class coach and it’s most likely simply a little a shift duration where he’s attempting to execute his own video game- intend on the group. Sometimes that takes some time, so this break may not have actually always been a bad thing for them.”

– Catalans Dragons 2nd row Joel Tomkins on St Helens