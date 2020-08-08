Match Preview – Salford vs Hull





Salford and Hull start Sunday’s Super League triple- header

Round 8 of the Super League season continues with a triple- header at Headingley on Sunday and everything gets underway with Salford Red Devils handling Hull FC.

Last year’s surprise Grand Finalists had actually withstood a combined project approximately the point the 2020 season was suspended, however have some brand-new additions intending to make an effect.

Hull, on the other hand, see Andy Last take charge for his very first match as interim head coach and we take a look at the group news and some talking points here …