Match Preview – Catalans vs Wakefield





Catalans and Wakefield clash once again in the Challenge Cup on Saturday

We have a look at all of the huge problems and group news as Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons go head- to- head for a Challenge Cup quarter- last put on Saturday afternoon at 2.30 pm …

New try to find the Challenge Cup

Rugby league’s best knock- out competitors is forming up in a different way to where it was pre- lockdown, with Toronto Wolfpack – who beat Huddersfield Giants 18- 0 in Round 5 – and the staying Championship and League One clubs having actually withdrawn from the Cup.

That demanded a redraw including the staying 10 Super League groups, with 6 drawn directly into the quarter- finals. That left Wakefield and Catalans, and Castleford Tigers and Hull FC to play each other in Round 6.

Saturday was because of see a double- header behind closed doors at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, although the favorable coronavirus tests at Hull FC recently indicates their tie with Castleford has actually been held off with a date for that match to be validated.

Instead, it …