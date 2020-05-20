Matalan founder suing PwC for ‘ineffective tax avoidance advice’ | UK news

The multimillionaire founder of Matalan is suing his accountants for allegedly giving him ineffective tax avoidance recommendation – weeks after his retail empire obtained tens of thousands and thousands of kilos of taxpayer assist through the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Hargreaves claims the large 4 accounting agency PwC was negligent when it suggested him on how his transfer to Monaco in 2000 would keep away from capital beneficial properties and revenue taxes when he offered £237m value of shares within the firm.

The tycoon – whose household is value £550m, in keeping with the most recent Sunday Times wealthy listing – offered the shares after Matalan was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1998. He claims he adopted his “trusted tax advisers” recommendation on relocate to the tax haven after which offload the shares in a single bulk transaction simply months later.

However, the preparations led to a prolonged authorized battle with HM Revenue & Customs.









John Hargreaves pictured in 2006. Photograph: PA Wire/PA



Hargreaves’ declare towards PwC was placed on maintain whereas the case with HMRC was operating. But the instances revival comes at a time when his 232-store chain is being supported by thousands and thousands of kilos of taxpayer cash and ensures.

The enterprise has furloughed more than 11,000 staff, in addition to deferring tax and national insurance payments and accessing “the 12-month business rates exemption worth over £40m”.

It has additionally requested its lenders to borrow £50m as a part of the coronavirus massive enterprise interruption mortgage scheme (CLBILS), through which the federal government ensures 80% on every financial institution mortgage.

The firm declined to touch upon the overall quantity of taxpayer assist it’s receiving.

In filings on the excessive court docket, which were first reported by the Financial Times, Hargreaves claimed he “relied” on recommendation from PwC and believed he had taken the steps essential to grow to be a non-resident of the UK.

“[Hargreaves] is cautious and risk-averse in relation to tax matters. Based on [PwC’s] advice he believed his actions were proper, legitimate and effective,” the filings mentioned.

The 76-year-old paid out £35m to HMRC in 2018 after a 13-year authorized dispute that started when the tax authority launched an investigation into the businessman as a result of he was nonetheless working at Matalan’s Liverpool head workplace three days per week.

PwC mentioned it believed its recommendation was sound and that it will be defending the declare, which the accountancy companies additionally argued was now too previous to be introduced. A spokesman added: “We believe this claim will ultimately fail and are seeking to strike out aspects of the claim.”

Matalan has now begun to convey employees again to work after starting to reopen its shops.

Hargreaves took Matalan non-public once more in 2006 and was paid a £250m particular dividend in 2010. The business began as a Liverpool market stall in 1985.

Last 12 months Hargreaves won a case against HMRC, which had continued to pursue the businessman for about £84m in taxes referring to the Monaco transfer. A choose dominated that the case was too previous for HMRC to make a declare, though the it has been allowed to attraction.