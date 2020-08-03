MasTrack- Premium Car GPS Tracker W/No Monthly Fee | Track On Computer Smartphone | Free 1 Year Premium Plan| Track Fleet Monitoring, Teens, Family| Plug to OBD Port for Alerts & Engine Diagnostics



MasTrack OBD tracker is a small GPS tracking device that plugs directly into the OBD port of any vehicle. No tools or wiring required. Simply plug the tracker in and you’re set to go.

MasTrack system is used by parents keeping an eye on their teen drivers or monitoring the location of an aging loved one, businesses tracking their vehicles and personnel for verification of employee time sheets and customer billing.

SPEED ALERT

The device can be set to alert you when the vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit of whatever road it is currently traveling on.

HARSH BRAKING

The device tracks the rate of deceleration of the vehicle, a major indicator of aggressive driving, and alerts you when the vehicle exceeds a safe threshold.

MAINTENANCE ALERTS/CHECK ENGINE

Easily schedule maintenance reminders at regular intervals by either time passed or miles traveled for each vehicle. This feature makes it easy to keep on top of maintenance for both individual vehicles and fleets of any size. Can detect when your vehicles Check Engine light is on, and sends you the specific engine code.

TOW

The device can be set to alert you whenever the vehicle is being towed, meaning that it is being moved while the ignition is off.

RAPID ACCELERATION

Another major indicator of aggressive driving, the device also tracks the rate of acceleration of the vehicle and alerts you when the vehicle exceeds a safe threshold.

BOUNDARY DISPLAY

The device can be configured to alert you when the vehicle travels into, out of, or both in and out of a customizable area. This can be useful for tracking employees with specific locations they must visit, or a teen driver on their commute to and from school.

NO INSTALLATION NEEDED | Simply plugs into OBD-II port on every vehicle manufactured since 1996 – No tools or wiring required, just plug in and start your GPS tracker for vehicles.

PLUG-IN AND GO | After plugging in your MT-OBD unit your installation is complete – Your device will automatically start GPS tracking and reporting every time the vehicle is switched on and will continue reporting based on your service plan

PRODUCT FEATURES | Your OBD GPS tracker for vehicles is capable of: Speed Alert, Speed Threshold, Harsh Braking, Rapid Acceleration, Geofence, Maintenance Alerts, Alert when being towed and sitting Idle, Check Engine, Ignition Events, Tampering

UNLIMITED REPORTING | Includes live map updates with 24/7 unlimited access, unlimited reporting, GPS tracker and unlimited alert notifications