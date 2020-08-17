MasTrack Hardwired Real Time GPS Vehicle Tracker Includes 12 Months of Basic Service with Theft Recovery



Simple 3 Wire Installation for MasTrack’s Hardwired GPS Tracker.

Simple install, connects directly to your vehicle. Our most covert tracker works in any make model or year vehicle. Perfect for any vehicle, trucks, fleets or heavy machinery.

Once your installation is complete, your device will automatically start reporting every time the vehicle is switched on and will continue reporting based on your service plan.

Simply log into the web portal and view live or historical tracking at any time. Access tracking from Computers, Smartphones, Tablets, or other web enabled devices. There is no limit on how often you can view your trips.

MT-121 Hardwired Live GPS Tracker



FEATURES INCLUDED



UNLIMITED TEXT ALERTS

Unlimited Email and Text message alerts for the Hardwired Tracking Device.

PREMIUM 1 MINUTE TRACKING

24/7 Customer Support (USA)

24/7 Unlimited Online Tracking

Unlimited History

Real time traffic

GOOGLE MAP TRACKING

Google Maps

Custom GeoFences

Custom Reporting

Street View

Maintenance Monitoring

Track Mileage

Mobile Tracking App

Roadside Assistance included with 12 month plan.

SIMPLE INSTALLATION | Simple 3 wire installation can be done by an amateur or professional in less than 30 minutes

ALL INCLUSIVE GPS | This covert tracker is easily hidden within the vehicle and works with any year, make and model vehicle – Everything you need to get started is included with your purchase plus Basic Tracking for 12 months

SMART & EASY TRACKING | Simply log into the web portal and view live or historical tracking at any time. Access tracking from Computers, Smartphones, Tablets, or other web enabled devices – There is no limit on how often you can view your trips

UNLIMITED REPORTING | Includes live map updates with 24/7 unlimited access, unlimited reporting, tow notifications