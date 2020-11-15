The Crew Of Edmund Fitzgerald Memorialized In The Great Lakes After 45 Years Of It’s Sinking

According to Rev. M. Hubbard, Michiganders still sympathize with the death of the 29 men crew of Edmund Fitzgerald because of the integration of the Great Lakes into their area. The memory intensified due to the history of this tragedy on 10th November 1975 and also because of the Lightfoot song released one year later. The song described the lake as one which does not give up on her death.

The Mariner’s Church memorial service was live-streamed on Facebook this year. The Dossin Museum is holding a lantern vigil on the anchor of Edmund Fitzgerald on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m followed by a memorial wreath. There will also be a performance by balladeer Lee Murdock and a talk by Valerie Heest, a maritime historian. There will be a radio event of the same on Saturday from 10-3:30 a.m.

In 1958, Edmund Fitzgerald being the biggest ship on these lakes is also the biggest one to sink there in a storm within Lake Superior. Over 10,000 lives are already lost in these inland seas due to their turbulent nature and high winds.

To avoid this, the state has launched a StoryMap of Michigan Shipwrecks and an app to learn about shipwrecks in the lakes. The lighthouse on Two Harbors will hold a remembrance from 4:30-7 p.m.

This service is important for memorializing the lost ones and also increases awareness and safety improvement, said Hayes Seriven.

The Great Lakes Historical Society of Shipwrecks will also be holding a memorial ceremony.

The Edmund Fitzgerald anniversary event will also comprise of the Last Watch Call.