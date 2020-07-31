MasterChef Junior Alum Ben Watkins Diagnosed With Rare Tumor – 3 Years After Parents’ Death

This is really heartbreaking.

Ben Watkins, who appeared on season 6 of MasterChef Junior in 2018, has actually been diagnosed with a rare health problem simply after his 13 th birthday, according to a declaration from his household.

Ben was diagnosed with Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma, an exceptionally rare soft tissue tumor which has actually just happened in an extremely little number of kids and young people. He is presently going through treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

The striving chef very first recorded the hearts of audiences on the FOX series when he was 11 years of ages– and after that broke them when he lost both of his moms and dads in 2017, simply after he had actually completed his time on the program.

His moms and dads’ death was ruled a murder- suicide at the time, according to reports from the authorities in the Chicago Tribune; his dad shot and eliminated his mom, and after that himself. Today, the 13- year- old is under the care of his grandma Donna and uncle Anthony

After his season aired, a $30,000 trust fund was developed for Watkins through GoFundMe, and the #Love 4Ben charity event has actually because resumed to assist spend for his medical expenses and future education.

The GoFundMe project has actually been upgraded with this heartbreaking brand-new info and now checks out:

“Shortly after his 13 th birthday, Ben was diagnosed with a rare health problem called Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma, a soft tissue tumor typically in kids and young people. Young Ben is among just 6 individuals in the whole world diagnosed with this health problem. Ben is presently going through treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital ofChicago Despite all of Ben’s trials and adversities, he stays favorable and anticipates returning in the cooking area and pursuing his dream to end up being an Engineer.

Back in 2017 Ben discussed how his love for cooking overlapped with his love for science as baking had plenty of chemistry.

The charity event continues:

Members of the neighborhood have actually collaborated to see that the life challenges that Ben has actually gone through does not thwart him from reaching his complete capacity and satisfying his dreams. The #Love 4Ben project was initially meant to assistance Ben and his household after the death of his moms and dads in2017 Due to the kindness of a lot of, we had the ability to develop a trust fund of almost $30,000 at Peoples Bank in Munster, Indiana. We desire Ben to be able to continue his education in the cooking arts and/or Engineering any place he wishes to on the planet. On behalf of Grandma Donna and Uncle Anthony, thank you for your #Love 4Ben!”

Wow, we can’t even envision what this sweet teenager has actually been through! His chemotherapy treatment started previously today, and we are sending our finest dreams Ben’s method as he fights this tumor.

