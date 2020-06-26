Mastercard and Visa reportedly reconsidering their relationship with Wirecard following accounting scandal

Mastercard MA Visa V andhave informed some Wirecard customers that the firm’s use of their payment networks could possibly be revoked, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

yet another blow to Wirecard, which earns revenue by helping organizations process payments from clients.

“We continue to closely monitor developments and assess new information as it becomes available,” a Visa spokesperson said within an emailed statement. “Our priority is, and will always be, maintaining the integrity of the Visa payments system and protecting the interests of consumers, merchants and our clients.”

Likewise, Mastercard said in a statement that it is tracking the Wirecard news. “Our priority is ensuring people are able to continue to use their cards. We will continue to work with all parties and stand ready to take any necessary action,” Mastercard said.

