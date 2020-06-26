Mastercard and Visa reportedly reconsidering their relationship with Wirecard following accounting scandal

Mastercard (MA)
and Visa (V)
have informed some Wirecard customers that the firm’s use of their payment networks could possibly be revoked, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
Neither charge card company
commented directly on the report, but both said they are following the situation closely. The lack of two of the biggest payment networks on the planet would be yet another blow
to Wirecard, which earns revenue
by helping organizations process payments from clients.
“We continue to closely monitor developments and assess new information as it becomes available,” a Visa spokesperson said within an emailed statement. “Our priority is, and will always be, maintaining the integrity of the Visa payments system and protecting the interests of consumers, merchants and our clients.”
Likewise, Mastercard said in a statement that it is tracking the Wirecard news. “Our priority is ensuring people are able to continue to use their cards. We will continue to work with all parties and stand ready to take any necessary action,” Mastercard said.
Wirecard didn’t immediately reunite an obtain comment because of this article. However, in a statement Monday
, Wirecard said that “for the avoidance of misunderstandings, the company wishes to inform that its IT systems continue to work without limitations.”
Founded in 1999, Wirecard was once considered probably one of the most promising tech firms in Europe. It processes payments for consumers and organizations and sells data analytics services. The company has nearly 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the globe.
But in recent days, Wirecard has been affected by a scandal over accounting irregularities which have drawn comparisons to Enron
, the American energy giant that filed for bankruptcy in 2001.
Wirecard’s CEO Markus Braun resigned the other day after an auditor found that $2 billion in cash appeared to have gone missing
from the company’s accounts, delaying publication of the tech firm’s 2019 financial results and sparking fraud accusations. Then on Monday, Wirecard acknowledged
that after “further examination,” the missing $2 billion probably never existed.
Braun, who helped grow Wirecard into among Germany’s biggest companies, was arrested
the following day on suspicion of getting inflated Wirecard’s balance sheet and sales through fake transactions to make it more appealing to investors and clients.
The company is now in crisis, the one that would be worsened if major payment networks were to revoke its access.
Since last week, Wirecard’s share value plummeted a lot more than 96%. Wirecard filed for insolvency
Thursday due to over-indebtedness.
-CNN’s Charles Riley contributed to this report.
Source link
Post Views: 14