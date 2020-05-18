Master P, Romeo Argue on Video with ‘Growing Up’ Producers, Led to Quitting



Master P as well as Romeo were done with the phony s ** t … as well as they frantically attempted communicating that to “Growing Up Hip Hop” producers throughout a warmed debate captured on video camera.

TMZ’s acquired video of Master P addressing with producers throughout a ‘GUHH’ shoot in New York City back in very earlyMarch The problem P as well as Romeo were beefing with the program regarding included what they called “fake drama” over a made story including Romeo as well as Angela Simmons

Check out the video … Master P’s talking to a manufacturer as well as he’s fuming over just how Romeo’s being represented. He really feels the tale must rather focus on Angela searching for herself in wake of her ex-fiance as well as dad of her kid being killed in late 2018.

Romeo additionally feels his partnership with God’s being manipulated on the program, as well as he’s not having it any longer.

Master P informs TMZ, “These companies only care about ratings and creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes, focusing on drama for headline clicks and gossip that have been destroying families for years on tv. That’s the real reason my son didn’t want to talk on camera anymore because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine.”

ICYMI … Romeo gave up the program a couple of months back over this really problem you’re seeing play out in the video. He had actually been just one of the OG cast participants when the program premiered in 2016 on WE television.