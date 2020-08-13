Master P Reflects on the Death of 14-year-old Basketball Star Semaj Miller

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 29, 14-year-old basketball phenom Semaj Miller was gunned down in South Los Angeles. Police believe that a gang member carried out the shooting, but the suspect remains un-captured. Here, Master P—or “Coach P,” as he’s known in the LA community—reflects on Semaj’s death and how it’s part of a cycle of violence that must end. – Ed.

Semaj Miller was a 14-year-old kid that could’ve been an NBA superstar, but we’ll never get a chance to know that.

He was 6-7, wore a size 16 shoe and was a phenom on the court. He played for the L.A. City Wildcats, which is the same AAU team that James Harden played for. Imagine if James Harden had died at 14—we would’ve never gotten the chance to see his greatness. That’s my main message to the world. What if Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James died at 14? DeMar DeRozan is from the same community and went to the same high school that Semaj was heading to. What if he died at 14?

Semaj is gone because of senseless gun violence. This is happening every day to kids. That’s why I say, “Our Kids Matter.” It’s OKM. Let the kids grow. We need to be saving them. They are the future.

I’ve been back in this L.A. community for…