Master Of The Seas impressive winner of Superlative Stakes | Racing News

Master Of The Seas ran out an impressive winner of the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket to keep up his unbeaten record.

Successful in a four-runner race on his debut on the Rowley Mile last month, the son of Dubawi was sent off a 4-1 opportunity for Charlie Appleby in the seven-furlong Group Two.

Settled nicely by William Buick, that he was very happy to take a lead as Miami Joy set a decent early tempo.

The favourite Hudson River was settled just in behind and had every chance being released of the dip, but found disappointingly little.

By then Master Of The Seas had quickened clear in taking fashion and while Devious Company gave chase, it had been in vain and that he was beaten by three lengths. Seventh Kingdom made late gains from last into third.