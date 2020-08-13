Massoud Barzani Fast Facts – CNN

Father: General Mustafa Barzani, was chief of the armed force of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad
Mother: Hamayil Khan
Marriage: Married (name not available openly)
Children: Eight kids
Religion: Sunni Muslim
Other Facts
Fluent in Kurmanji (Kurdish), Arabic, Farsi (Persian) and English.
Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) given that 1979.
Barzani was born upon the exact same day that the KDP was established in 1946.
Timeline
1962 – Quits school to sign up with the Peshmerga (Kurdish fighters).
1970 – Is a member of the Kurdish delegation in talks with the federal government of Baghdad looking for a peace treaty licensing Kurdish self- federal government. An arrangement is reached in between Iraqi federal government and Kurds approving some autonomy.
1979 – Escapes an assassination effort in Vienna,Austria
1979 – Elected president of the KDP after the death of his dad.
1994 – The Kurds in northern Iraq are divided into eastern and western political factions. Barzani is …