Massoud Barzani Fast Facts – CNN

Father: General Mustafa Barzani, was chief of the armed force of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad

Mother: Hamayil Khan

Marriage: Married (name not available openly)

Children: Eight kids

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Other Facts

Fluent in Kurmanji (Kurdish), Arabic, Farsi (Persian) and English.

Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) given that 1979.

The KDP has actually an approximated 10,000 fighters and manages the northwestern part of Iraqi Kurdistan along the border of Syria, Turkey andIran

.

Barzani was born upon the exact same day that the KDP was established in 1946.

Timeline

1962 – Quits school to sign up with the Peshmerga (Kurdish fighters).

1961-1975 – The The Kurds combat the Iraqi federal government in a mission for autonomy within Iraq.

1970 – Is a member of the Kurdish delegation in talks with the federal government of Baghdad looking for a peace treaty licensing Kurdish self- federal government. An arrangement is reached in between Iraqi federal government and Kurds approving some autonomy.

June 1975 – Former leader Former leader Jalal Talabani leaves the KDP to form the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), requiring a reorganization of the KDP.

1979 – Escapes an assassination effort in Vienna,Austria

.

1979 – Elected president of the KDP after the death of his dad.

1994 – The Kurds in northern Iraq are divided into eastern and western political factions. Barzani is …