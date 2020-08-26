Massive Study of 24,000 Dreams Suggests They Really Are Continuations of Reality

Where do dreams come from? It’s an age-old question, something people have been wondering and theorising about for millennia.

Whereas ancient civilisations may have interpreted dreams as having supernatural or spiritual origins, in modern society, we’re more likely to analyse our dreams in terms of our waking life, looking for meaningful connections linking the content of dreams with lived experiences from our day-to-day existence.

“Research has repeatedly provided strong support for what sleep scientists refer to as the ‘continuity hypothesis of dreams‘: most dreams are a continuation of what is happening in everyday life,” researchers led by computer scientist Alessandro Fogli from Roma Tre University in Italy explain in a new study.

“It turns out that everyday life impacts dreaming (e.g. anxiety in life leads to dreams with negative affect) and vice versa (e.g. dreaming impacts problem-solving skills).”

These psychological theories date back to the work of Sigmund Freud and others in the 20th century, who spearheaded the notion that the hidden meanings of dreams could be unlocked when examined within the context of a person’s real-world experiences.

In contemporary dream analysis, therapists attempt to help patients interpret their dreams, via the use of dream reports, looking for clues,…