Massive Saharan dust cloud shrouds the Caribbean

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Morro castle in Havana, Cuba was shrouded in haze from the dust cloud





A huge cloud of Saharan dust has darkened the skies over areas of the Caribbean.

The dust has been moving from Africa over the Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday it reached Puerto Rico and contains since covered Cuba and parts of Mexico.

The Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique are suffering their worst haze for at the least a decade, and health officials in Cuba are warning it could increase respiratory dilemmas.

Dust clouds like this one are created when the wind blows strongly over the Sahara desert, whipping up dust and sand high into the sky.

Once lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

In this case, the dust has already reached as far as Mexico in the west, and the US city of Miami to the north. Air quality in Miami was reported to be moderate on Thursday morning, but could worsen as the cloud becomes denser.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Saharan dust moves towards US

The cloud has spent days moving across the Caribbean and its own vast extent becomes clear from satellite images.

Image copyright

Reuters

On Sunday, it was the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, which saw its hillside neighbourhoods shrouded in haze.

Image copyright

EPA

Tourists in San Juan in Puerto Rico got more sand than that they had bargained for on Monday.

Image copyright

AFP

Bridgetown in Barbados also appeared blanketed in the yellow dust on Monday.

Image copyright

Reuters

In Cuba, people stopped to just take photographs of the yellow-coloured sky on Wednesday.

Image copyright

Reuters

Cuban health officials warned residents that those experiencing asthma as well as other respiratory dilemmas could see their conditions worsen.

Cuban meteorologist José Rubiera said that while Saharan dust clouds weren’t unusual, the density of the current one was “well above normal levels”.

All photos at the mercy of copyright.