Massive protest against Israel demolition of Islamic cemetery in Yafa – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian residents of Jaffa perform a Friday prayer in the open area ahead of a protest against the destruction of the historic Muslim Al-Isaf cemetery affiliated to Tel Aviv municipality by Israeli authorities in Jaffa, Israel on June 12, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency] Israeli forces seen as Palestinian residents of Jaffa gather to protest the destruction of the historic Muslim Al-Isaf cemetery affiliated to Tel Aviv municipality by Israeli authorities after a Friday prayer in an open area in Jaffa, Israel on June 12, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of Palestinian residents of the city of Yafa organised a protest on Tuesday against the Israeli demolition of a historic Islamic cemetery, Anadolu Agency reported.

Protestors performed the Friday prayer and started a march condemning the Israeli decision to demolish the Islamic Al-Isaaf Cemetery located in the north of the city of Yafa.

On Monday, Israeli bulldozers started the demolition of the cemetery in preparation for building a new Israeli housing project.

The protestors gathered in the cemetery in an attempt to prevent the demolition. The city council called the police who tried to protect the demolition, resulting in clashes with the protestors after Israeli police fired tear gas and used sound bombs against them.

Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who is currently banned by the Israeli occupation from entering the holy site, delivered the Friday khotba.

He conveyed that exhuming tombs is prevented in Islam in order to preserve the dignity of the those buried, stressing that the cemetery is really a land of Islamic endowment and is owned by all Muslims.

“We call on you to protect the cemeteries,” Sabri told the gathering, expressing that “defending cemeteries is defending lands, and defending the dead is defending a legitimate right.”

Sabri shared his hope that the cemetery is protected by Allah, and not by a UN Security Council resolution or by the international community.

Al-Isaaf Cemetery, which dates back to Ottoman times, includes hundreds of burials of Muslims who were laid there prior to the Israeli occupation of the town in 1948.