Massive lava tubes on Mars and the moon could be home to life, researchers find

Lava tubes under the surface area of both the moon and Mars are big sufficient to be the houses of planetary bases as mankind additional checks out the universes, a freshly released research study recommends.

The research study notes the tubes are most likely in between 100 and 1,000 times the size of those on Earth and can protect people from cosmic radiation. The tubes are likewise most likely up to 100 feet large and upwards of 25 miles long.

“Lava tubes could provide stable shields from cosmic and solar radiation and micrometeorite impacts which are often happening on the surfaces of planetary bodies,” the research study’s lead author, Franceso Sauro, stated in astatement “Moreover, they have great potential for providing an environment in which temperatures do not vary from day- to nighttime. Space agencies are now interested in planetary caves and lava tubes, as they represent a first step toward future explorations of the lunar surface (see also NASA’s project Artemis) and toward finding life (past or present) in Mars subsurface.”

To create their findings, Sauro and the other researchers took a look at lava tubes in a range of various areas on Earth: Hawaii, the Canary Islands, the Galapagos Islands, Australia and Iceland

To create their findings, Sauro and the other researchers took a look at lava tubes in a range of various areas on Earth: Hawaii, the Canary Islands, the Galapagos Islands, Australia and Iceland