Massive Hollywood memorabilia auction could make $6million

1. 11-Foot Nostromo Principal Filming Model Miniature from ALIEN (1979) est: $300,000 – 500,000 (£240,500 – 400,900)

2. 1977/1978 Darth Vader Promotional Costume with Poster-Matched Helmet from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) est: $150,000 – 250,000 (£120,200 – 200,400)

3. Raven Bar & Well of Souls Staff of Ra Headpiece from RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (1981) est: $100,000 – 200,000 (£80,100 – 159,200)

4. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s (Tom Cruise) Fighter Pilot Helmet from TOP GUN (1986) est: $50,000 – 70,000 (£40,000 – 56,000)

5. Josey Wales’ (Clint Eastwood) Screen-Matched Blank-Firing Hero Colt Walker-Style Revolver from THE OUTLAW JOSEY WALES (1976) est: $40,000 – 60,000 (£32,000 – 48,100)

6. Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville from ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD (2019) est: $45,000 – 55,000 (£36,000 – 44,100)

7. V’s Stunt Costume from V FOR VENDETTA (2005) est: $30,000 – 50,000 (£24,000 – 40,000)

8. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002) est: $25,000 – 35,000 (£20,000 – 28,000)

9. Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia from ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD (2019) est: $20,000 – 30,000 (£16,000 – 24,000)

10. Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) Tan Miami Suit Display from GODFATHER, THE: PART II (1974) est: $15,000 – 20,000 (£12,000 – 16,000)

11. Peter Banning’s (Robin Williams) Prop Sword from HOOK (1991) est: $12,000 – 16,000 (£9,600 – 12,800)

12. Alfred Hitchcock’s Vista Vision Motion Picture Camera Serial No. MVV-6 from VERTIGO (1958) est: $50,000 – 70,000 (£40,000 – 56,000)

13. Louise’s (Susan Sarandon) Jacket from THELMA & LOUISE (1991) est: $2,000 – 3,000 (£1,600 – 2,400)

14. Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) Arena Costume from THE HUNGER GAMES (2012) est: $8,000 – 10,000 (£6,400 – 8,000)

15. Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) Boxing Gloves from ROCKY (1976) est: $12,000 – 16,000 (£9,600 – 12,800)

16. Neil Armstrong’s (Ryan Gosling) Screen-Matched Gemini Spacesuit from FIRST MAN (2018) est: $20,000 – 30,000 (£16,000 – 24,000)

17. Elizabeth Swan’s (Keira Knightley) Dress from PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL (2003) est: $4,000 – 6,000 (£3,200 – 4,800)

18. Barf’s (John Candy) Costume from SPACEBALLS (1987) est: $5,000 – 7,000 (£4,000 – 5,600)

19. Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) Blue Suit from ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY (2004) est: $3,000 – 5,000 (£2,400 – 4,000)

20. Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) Ghostbusters Uniform Patch from GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989) est: $1,500 – 2,500 (£1,200 – 2,000)