Massive fire breaks out in Tehran’s industrial zone – Middle East Monitor

A massive fire broke out the other day inside an industrial zone in the Iranian capital of Tehran, state tv reported.

The flames ripped through 3 storage facilities in Jajrud, around 25 kilometres beyond the capital, around 7am the other day.

The fire impacted storage facilities utilized to save making products, consisting of wood and leather.

No casualties were reported in the occurrence.

The fire is the current in a series of mystical events that rocked Iran last month.

The most major of which was the fire that broke out at the Natanz nuclear center which triggered considerable damage in addition to a surge which took place east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons advancement base.

Iranian authorities have actually unconditionally rejected reports of “foreign involvement” in the events.

